No recognised Northern CAN Chairman until Court rules — Pam

By Ibrahim Hassan- Wuyo

Kaduna – The leadership crisis rocking the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 Northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has taken a new turn, as Rev. Yakubu Pam has clarified that the court is yet to deliver judgment on the matter.

In a statement , Rev. Pam faulted reports suggesting that the case had been adjourned indefinitely, describing such claims as “misrepresentations.”

According to him, at the last sitting of the court on September 18, 2025, counsels made their submissions, and the judge adjourned for ruling, stating that a date would be communicated once judgment was ready.

“We remain committed to due legal processes and respect for the sanctity of the judiciary. Justice, no matter how long it takes, will prevail,” Rev. Pam assured.

The cleric further urged Christians in the North to remain steadfast in prayer and hope, insisting that the trials were temporary and truth would eventually prevail.

He also cautioned politicians against endorsing individuals parading themselves in the name of Northern CAN, warning that the body was never established to serve political interests but to foster peaceful coexistence and spiritual growth.

“For the record, there is no recognised chairman of Northern CAN until the court delivers judgment. We call on the church, politicians, and the media to reject actions that promote division in the body of Christ,” he said.

