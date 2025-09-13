No evidence against Air Peace co-pilot in Port Harcourt incident – NCAA

By Dickson Omobola

Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, Saturday, justified its decision to clear Air Peace co-pilot, David Bernard, in the recent Port Harcourt airport runway excursion incident, saying its internal investigation and the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau, NSIB, report did not indict him.

On July 13, 2025, an Air Peace aircraft veered off the runway while landing at the Port Harcourt International Airport.

The NSIB, in its preliminary investigation, revealed that the aircraft touched down 2,264 metres from the runway threshold, well beyond the recommended touchdown zone, and eventually came to a stop at 209 metres into the clearway.

After preliminary investigation by the NSIB, it stated that “initial toxicological tests conducted on the flight crew revealed positive results for certain substances, including indicators of alcohol consumption. A cabin crew member also tested positive for THC, the psychoactive component in cannabis.”

Although the airline staff and crew had denied the test result, the NCAA, during an X space, said it adhered to due process based on the available facts and internal investigations.

Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at the NCAA, Michael Achimugu, said: “I learnt yesterday that the NCAA was being blamed for giving clearance to the first officer. But based on the NCAA internal findings and the NSIB preliminary report, the co-pilot was not found culpable.

“In fact, he advised the captain to go around, which the captain did not heed. Given that, we believe it is unjust to keep someone grounded for a year while an investigation is ongoing if there is no evidence of wrongdoing.

“I have reached out to the NSIB and spoken to their team, but I’m still waiting for comprehensive feedback.”