No directive to police officers to remove pockets from their uniform – CP FCT

By: Kingsley Omonobi

The FCT Police Command has described as “Entirely Baseless and should be disregarded” a viral video trending, alleging that Police officers have been directed to remove pockets from their uniforms with a view to checking extortion.

Spokesman of the command, SP Josephine Adeh, said, “There has been no such directive from the Office of the Inspector General of Police.

She said, “The attention of the FCT Police Command has been drawn to a false claim circulating on social media, alleging that personnel of the Command have been directed to remove pockets from their uniforms.

“This claim is entirely baseless and should be disregarded.

“The FCT Police Command remains focused on its constitutional mandate of safeguarding lives and property, and urges members of the public to verify information from credible sources before circulating it further.

“The public is advised to follow the official communication channels of the Police for accurate updates.

“Social media users are also encouraged to desist from spreading misinformation capable of misleading the public and attempting to distract security agencies from their critical duties.”

Vanguard News