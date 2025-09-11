No damage to any completed sections on coastal road—Minister Umahi

By Olayinka Ajayi

The Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, has dismissed claims that parts of the legacy coastal roads of the President Bola Tinubu-led government are damaged.

Umahi, during his on-the-spot inspection of the road in Lagos, yesterday, commended the construction company Hi-tech for the “magic performance” in delivering one of the legacy projects of the President.

While urging naysayers to desist from raising false alarms, the minister said, “I don’t know how many times I have to explain that there’s no damage in section one of the coastal road.

“Everybody is now a content creator; everybody is now an engineer of the coastal highway. It is the reason I had to take journalists through the route. There is no damage to any of the completed sections. What these content creators are showing is the massive sandfilling that we are doing, and until it’s covered, the rain is permitted to do whatever it wants to do.

“Again we have only 2 1/2 km that we are tackling. I have directed the controller to allow journalists to go for inspection so they will see the extent of work being carried out.

“I beat my chest to say we don’t do selective apportioning to contractors because the materials are the same, so I give Hi-tech high kudos. They would have gone far in May, but we are observing. We know Hi-tech is capable of doing 1 km per day.

We gave them 36 months, but they have spent less than 16 months. In section two they have done 10 km of concrete pavement. You can see the development the road is going to bring not just to Lagos and Ogun but even to Calabar.”