No congress took place in Cross River, says PDP

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said it was not aware of the conduct of any state congress election of the party in Cross River recently.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, made the position of the party known at a news conference held in Abuja.

Ologunagba said that the party’s leadership was not aware of any recent congress in the state because it had earlier postponed the initial planned congress.

“For emphasis, there was no congress in Cross River by the PDP as the leadership of the party had earlier announced the postponement of congress in Cross River, Plateau and Kebbi States,” he said.

He explained that so far, the party’s congresses have been held in Lagos, Oyo, Ondo, Edo, Adamawa, Borno, Niger and Kogi, while that of Ekiti came up on Monday.

He noted that in line with the provision of the PDP Constitution, the National Working Committee (NWC) would sit to review the outcome of the above congresses.

“In the case of Cross River and Plateau States where the tenure of the executives have expired, NWC will constitute a Caretaker committee who shall run the affairs of the party for some time.

“Currently for Cross River, the South-South Zonal Caretaker Committee will be overseeing the affairs of the chapter as earlier directed by the NWC,” he said.

He described the purported congress in Cross River as pre-Christmas carnival and hallucinations, saying that PDP is a party of constitution and guided by the laws.

“There is a process you go through to have a congress, the NWC will constitute an electoral panel.

“We didn’t constitute that. So that’s why I say that it is a hallucination. It is an excitement, a carnival.

“So what happened if it did happen which I am not aware of, which the parties aren’t aware of too, might be a pre-carnival for Christmas,” he said.

On the party’s forthcoming elective national convention scheduled for Nov. 15 and Nov. 16 in Ibadan, Ologunagba, said that the sale of expression of interest and nomination forms for national offices commenced on Sept. 3 and ended on Sept. 22.

He noted that nomination forms were duly purchased by party members interested in contesting for various national offices at the national convention and such aspirants have been consulting with party leaders and members.

“Consequent to the need to allow for more consultation and consensus building, the National Convention Organising Committee (NCOC), approved and announced the extension of the deadline for the submission of completed forms as well as the date for screening of aspirants.

“The extension is necessitated by the need to ensure all necessary arrangements for the smooth conduct of the exercise.

“As earlier announced, the new dates for the exercise will be communicated in due course,” he said.

On Ekiti 2026 governorship election, Ologunagba said that a total of five aspirants, comprising three males and two females, purchased the party’s form.

Asked to clarify the comments by a chieftain of the party, Chief Jerry Gana, that former President Goodluck Jonathan would contest on the platform of PDP in 2027, Ologunagba said he had neither spoken with Gana nor Jonathan.

He, however, said that while Jonathan had not resigned his membership of PDP, the party has eminently qualified Nigerians, including governors, who could run for the presidential election in 2027.

(NAN)