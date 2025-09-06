NNPP expels Kano lawmaker, Kofa over alleged anti-party

By Bashir Bello

KANO – The Kano State chapter of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has expelled the member representing Kiru/Bebeji constituency, at the House of Representatives, Abdulmumin Jibrin Kofa over alleged anti-party activities and failure to meet his financial obligations to the party.

Chairman of the party, Hashim Dungurawa, announced this while addressing newsmen in Kano.

Dungurawa said the decision followed Jibrin’s repeated media outbursts against the party and its leadership.

He described Kofa as a “weak politician” whose electoral success was only made possible through the Kwankwasiyya movement and NNPP platform, not personal strength.

“If he was truly strong politically, he would have won his election under the APC, but he failed. It was when he joined NNPP through Kwankwasiyya that he became a House of Reps member. Now he is deceiving himself, thinking he is strong,” Dungurawa said.

He explained that a reconciliation committee had initially been set up to engage Kofa after his interview with Channels Television, but said a subsequent media outing proved he had crossed the line.

“Instead of dialogue, he went further to work against our interests, openly declaring loyalty outside the party. That is why we expelled him. He has no value to add,” the chairman said.

Dungurawa further accused Jibrin of defaulting in the payment of mandatory party dues, vowing that NNPP would institute legal action to recover the funds.

“We will drag him to court to recover what he owes the party. It is a constitutional requirement for every member to pay dues, but he has consistently failed to do so,” he added.

On speculations that Kofa may return to the APC, Dungurawa said such a move would not affect NNPP’s strength, stressing that “politics is about groups and coalitions” and Kwankwasiyya remains solidly behind its leader, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

Recall that the party had earlier waded it big stick by suspending four lawmakers, Senator representing Kano South Senatorial district, Sen. Kawu Sumaila, Kabiru Alhassan Rurum (Rano/Kibiya Federal Constituency), Ali Madakin Gini (Dala Federal Constituency) and Sani Abdullahi Rogo (Rogo/Karaye Federal Constituency) over alleged anti-party activities.