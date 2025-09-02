NNPP condemns mob killing of female vendor in Niger, calls for religious tolerance

By Adeola Badru

The Southwest chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has condemned the killing of a female food vendor, identified as Amaye, in Kasuwan-Garba, Mariga Local Government Area of Niger State.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening when the woman was attacked by a mob over an alleged blasphemous remark.

In a statement on Monday, Ajadi described the act as barbaric and unacceptable, stressing that no religion supports violence or jungle justice.

“It is deeply saddening to hear about the burning to death of a female food vendor over an alleged blasphemy. In a civilised society, we should have moved past such actions,” he said.

Ajadi urged traditional and religious leaders to intensify efforts in educating their followers on tolerance, dialogue, and mutual respect. He also called on the National Orientation Agency (NOA) to step up sensitisation campaigns promoting peaceful coexistence among Nigerians of different faiths and ethnicities.

“Nigeria is a multi-religious and multi-ethnic country. None of our religions condone the killing of innocent lives. We must learn to tolerate each other and live in peace,” he added.

While praying for the repose of the victim’s soul, the NNPP chieftain appealed to security agencies to maintain law and order and ensure that such incidents do not recur.