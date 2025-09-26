NNPCL monthly profit rises 91% to N539bn

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has reported a 91.3 percent surge in its monthly profit, rising to N539 billion in August 2025 from N185 billion in July.

According to its Monthly Report Summary for August 2025, the company’s revenue also climbed to N4.655 trillion, compared to N4.406 trillion recorded in July. The report further disclosed that a total of N8.86 trillion was remitted to the Federation Account between January and July 2025.

On production, NNPCL stated that Nigeria produced an average of 1.65 million barrels of crude oil per day in August, representing a 2.9 percent decline from the 1.7 million barrels per day pumped in July. Gas output also dropped by 10 percent to 6,949mmscf/d, down from 7,722mmscf/d in the previous month.

The company attributed the shortfall to scheduled maintenance across some upstream facilities, in line with the Nigeria LNG Turn Around Maintenance (TAM). It noted that industry-wide collaboration was ongoing to ramp up production following the exercise.

Providing updates on key gas infrastructure projects, NNPCL revealed that the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline has reached 84 percent completion, with construction progressing on multiple fronts to accelerate delivery.

It also disclosed that the Obiafu-Obrikom-Oben (OB3) Gas Pipeline is 96 percent complete. So far, 113 kilometres of the pipeline have been commissioned, currently supplying about 300mmscf/d of gas from producers including AHL (250mmscf/d), as well as Platform, Chorus, and Xenergi (50mmscf/d).