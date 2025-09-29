NNPCL monthly profit rises 91% to N539bn

By Obas Esiedesa

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has reported a 91.3 percent increase in its monthly profit to N539 billion in August 2025, up from N185 billion recorded in July.

According to its Monthly Report Summary for August 2025, the company’s revenue rose to N4.655 trillion, compared to N4.406 trillion in July. It added that a total of N8.86 trillion had been remitted to the Federation Account between January and July 2025.

On production, the report showed that Nigeria pumped an average of 1.65 million barrels of crude oil per day in August, representing a 2.9 percent decline from 1.7 million barrels per day in July. Gas output also fell by 10 percent to 6,949mmscf/d, from 7,722mmscf/d in the previous month.

NNPCL attributed the decline to scheduled maintenance across some upstream facilities, in alignment with Nigeria LNG’s Turn Around Maintenance (TAM). It said industry-wide collaboration was ongoing to ramp up production after the exercise.

Providing updates on gas infrastructure projects, the company disclosed that the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) gas pipeline had reached 84 percent completion, with construction activities progressing on multiple fronts to accelerate delivery.

It also announced that the Obiafu-Obrikom-Oben (OB3) Gas Pipeline was 96 percent complete.

It stated that so far, 113 kilometres of the pipeline have been commissioned, supplying about 300mmscf/d of gas from producers including AHL (250mmscf/d), as well as Platform, Chorus, and Xenergi (50mmscf/d).