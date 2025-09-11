NNPC Foundation trains 700 farmers, targets 6,000 nationwide

By Obas Esiedesa & Favour Ulebor, Abuja

The NNPC Foundation Limited on Friday kicked off a training programme for vulnerable farmers in the North-Central region, with more than 700 participants in attendance at Bwari, Abuja.

Speaking at the launch of the programme tagged Life in Bwari, the Managing Director of NNPC Foundation, Emmanuella Arukwe disclosed that the initiative is part of the Foundation’s broader plan to train at least 6,000 farmers across the country in a bid to strengthen food security.

Arukwe noted that agriculture remains one of Nigeria’s biggest challenges, with more than 70 percent of farmers still engaged in subsistence farming.

She explained that the training is designed to equip farmers with climate-resilient agricultural techniques that will enable them to produce food all year round, boost yields, access better markets, and maximize value from their crops.

According to her, similar training sessions have already been held in the South-East, South-West, South-South, and in Kogi State, covering Kogi, Kwara, and Benue, bringing the total number of farmers trained nationwide to over 4,000. The figure, she noted, is expected to surpass 6,000 once the project covers all six geopolitical zones.

She further revealed that participants will continue to benefit from follow-up support, including a WhatsApp platform for consultations. In the next phase, verified farmers will also receive seedlings and other critical farm inputs.

“Life in Bwari is a project we initiated because we recognize agriculture as one of Nigeria’s biggest challenges. About 70 percent of our farmers are subsistence farmers, producing very little due to seasonal practices,” she said.

“This project trains vulnerable farmers on climate-resilient agriculture, so they can grow crops year-round, access markets, and achieve better yields and value for their produce. This is our second stop in the Northern zone, after Kogi State, and we are quite excited about the progress so far,” the MD added.

She stressed that the project aligns with the Federal Government’s drive to make agriculture a pillar of Nigeria’s economy, tackle food insecurity, and reduce dependence on imports.

“We are doing this because we know farming is the bedrock of Nigeria’s development. More than 75 percent of our farmers are still subsistence farmers, and this must change,” she said.

In his remarks, the Mandate Secretary for Agriculture and Food Security of the FCT Administration, Hon. Abdullahi Suleiman Ango, described the programme as timely and crucial in tackling Nigeria’s food security challenges.

He emphasized that agriculture remains the most important sector of the economy, with the potential to address many of the nation’s social problems.

“This is one of the happiest days for our country because the intervention provided here is exactly what has been missing in the agricultural sector. For NNPC to establish a foundation dedicated to agricultural development is a noble idea. Those who conceived, developed, and implemented this initiative deserve commendation, and may God continue to bless them,” Ango said.

He noted that agriculture could solve as much as 60 percent of Nigeria’s social challenges.

“Anyone who can eat conveniently at home has no reason to steal or engage in crime. Food security should not just be a side issue; it must become a central topic of discussion at every forum,” he added.

The Mandate Secretary therefore urged participants to take the training seriously and put the knowledge gained into practice.

Also speaking, one of the beneficiary farmers and leader of the Farmers Association Bwari Cooperative Society, Mr. Bakoshi Chori, expressed gratitude to the Foundation for the intervention, saying it would go a long way in transforming the lives of farmers in the area.