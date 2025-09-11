NLC, Afenifere fault senate over Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

…Warn of threat to democracy, demand reinstatement

By Victor Ahiuma-Young & Dayo Johnson

Abuja/Akure — The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, have jointly condemned the Senate’s continued refusal to allow Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan resume legislative duties after serving the terms of her suspension.

Both groups described the decision as unfair, undemocratic, and a dangerous precedent for Nigeria’s democracy.

In a statement signed by its President, Joe Ajaero, the NLC warned that the action had left the people of Kogi Central Senatorial District without representation despite court rulings in the senator’s favour.

“The continued barring of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan from performing her constitutional duties denies her constituents proper representation and raises concerns about respect for the rule of law,” the statement read.

The NLC noted that relying on ongoing litigation to justify the delay was “not in the spirit of democratic accountability” and effectively disenfranchises an entire senatorial district. It further warned that the labour movement could mobilise nationwide if the matter is not resolved in line with democratic principles.

Similarly, Afenifere’s Secretary-General, Chief Sola Ebiseni, described the Senate’s decision as a setback for democratic governance. Speaking with journalists in Akure, he said the expiration of the six-month suspension on September 6 made any legal obstacles to Akpoti-Uduaghan’s resumption “untenable.”

“It is difficult to still describe the matter as sub judice after the expiry of the suspension,” Ebiseni argued. “The decision has denied the people of Kogi Central their constitutional right to representation in the Senate.”

He added that the Senate, as the apex legislative chamber, must avoid creating a precedent that state assemblies could adopt in ways that weaken constitutional governance.

“The refusal to allow her resumption is unjust not only to Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan but also to her constituents, who deserve to be fully represented,” Ebiseni said.

Both the NLC and Afenifere urged the Senate leadership to reconsider its position in the interest of justice, democracy, and national stability.