NISO warns of grid collapse as thermal stations face shutdown over Dangote/PENGASSAN dispute

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

The Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) has warned that the ongoing dispute between Dangote Refinery and the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) could jeopardize the stability of the national power grid.

In a statement issued on Sunday, NISO explained that gas-fired thermal power stations, which provide the bulk of Nigeria’s electricity supply, were at risk of shutting down following the strike declared by PENGASSAN.

“NISO wishes to draw attention to the potential implications of this action on the nation’s power sector. The national grid relies heavily on gas-fired generation, and any sustained disruption in gas supply would constrain generation capacity, affect system operations, and undermine the stability and reliability of electricity supply across the country,” the statement read.

It added that while measures were being considered to avert a total collapse of the grid, all parties should embrace dialogue and lawful mechanisms of dispute resolution in the interest of the economy and the wellbeing of Nigerians.

The operator reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining secure and reliable grid operations and pledged continued support for broader efforts to safeguard energy security.

The warning came shortly after the Chief Executive Officer of the Association of Power Generation Companies (APGC), Dr Joy Ogaji, confirmed that thermal generation firms had received shutdown notices from the Nigerian Gas Infrastructure Company (NGIC).

“Good day all, Thermal GenCos have received notification from our gas suppliers to shutdown our thermal power plants following directives from PENGASSAN. NGIC has specifically requested GenCos to do so. Please all be notified of the imminent darkness as hydros alone cannot sustain the grid,” Ogaji stated.