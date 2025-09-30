NIPR stresses need for enhanced collaboration With operators in aviation industry

By Daniel Abia, P/Harcourt

The Aviation Hub of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) has called for enhanced collaboration and synergy among all operators in the aviation ecosystem in Nigeria.

The hub also advocated effective use of complaint mechanisms by the flying public and the establishment of Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) centres in Nigeria.

These were part of the resolutions reached by sector stakeholders at the 3rd Annual Aviation Public Relations Conference held from September 23 – 26, 2025, with the theme, ‘Synergizing for Growth: The Role of Public Relations in Advancing Nigeria’s Aviation Hub Agenda” in Port Harcourt.

It stated that effective use of complaint mechanism would encourage the flying public to utilize official complaints and redress channels thereby limiting resort to self-help, which often leads to the commission of offenses and undermines safety and security protocols; while the establishment of in a bid to reduce high cost of travel for passengers and improve operational efficiency in the nation’s aviation sector

According to a communique signed by Basil Agboarumi, Chairman and Abiodun Olatunbosun, Secretary of the NIPR Aviation Management Hub the conference was a “strategic platform designed to foster synergy among industry professionals, develop specialized programmes, and drive sustainable growth within the Nigerian aviation sector”.

“Following previous editions in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, and Calabar, Cross River State, the choice of Port Harcourt was in continuation of the tradition of engaging with diverse cultures and environments across Nigeria to enrich the conference experience”.

Ike Neliaku, President of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), while declaring the conference open on said the conference was opportunity for participants to discuss the communications issues germane to the success of the aviation industry in Nigeria.

Neliaku, who was represented by Revd. Francis Asuk, Chairman of the Rivers State chapter of the NIPR, reminded the stakeholders that, the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations NIPR is the institute that is “charged with the responsibility of regulating the practice of public relations in Nigeria”.

“Founded in 1963, and chartered in 1990 via the decree, we have been given the responsibility to regulate the practice of public relations across every sector in Nigeria. Of course, that includes aviation”, he declared.

He said the institute was focused on professionalism. “The Institute is very much concerned on the issue of professionalism and the conduct of professionals in the practice of public relations and communications management in the industry”.

Neliaku noted that “there was a preponderance of persons who do not have the requisite qualification or have not been licensed or chartered to act as communications managers or public relations practitioners.

“Now, the Institute is frowning very seriously at those who operate in brown envelopes and, thereby embarrassing the nation, mismanaging Nigeria’s reputation capital and indeed bringing a bad reputation to the country,” he emphasized.

The NIPR President added that “the Council is determined to stamp out such illegalities in the system. We think that professionals should be in the business of managing the communications of Nigeria at every level. The NIPR is very much focused on ensuring that that is happening.”

He further noted that the aviation industry is one that has one of the highest traffic in the country, with passengers moving in and out of the airports.

He noted that the situation, particularly the incidents that had occurred between passengers and crew members this year in Nigeria, puts public relations participants in the eye of the storm, and thus requiring every ounce of professionalism and professional handling from them.

Basil Agboarumi, Chairman of the NIPR Aviation Management Hub, said the conference was to build an umbrella for practitioners of Public Relations, and explore issues related to PR practice in the Aviation industry.

“The essence of this conference is to, first come up with a kind of umbrella for practitioners of Public Relations in the Aviation sector of the Nigerian economy.”

“So we bring together the regulators, other parastatals, the airlines, the ground handling companies, everybody that is practicing Public Relations in the industry, we have them under our umbrella.

“This conference is organized to come together and discuss on how best we can drive Public Relations practice (in the Aviation sector),” he said.

Agboarumi noted; “if our intention or our focus is to make Nigeria an Aviation hub in Africa, we believe that if we must achieve that, then a lot have to be right in terms of communications and public relations.

“Our target is to be sure that in everything that has to do with communication within the industry, that we are strategic,” he said.

Aniekan Essien Ette, Group Manager, Ibom Air’s Marketing and Communication, said the conference couldn’t have come at a better time.

“There’s need for us to control the narrative when it comes to how the airline and the aviation industry is perceived”.