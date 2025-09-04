Nine suspected cultists nabbed in Edo as Okpbholo equip security agencies against criminal

Map of Edo State.

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Edo State Special Security Squad, codenamed “Operation Flush Out Cultists and Kidnappers” said it has has recorded another breakthrough in its sustained crackdown on criminality, with the arrest of nine suspected cultists and the recovery of a cache of firearms in Iguoshodin N’ Ikpemaba, Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State.

Coordinator of the Squad, Idemudia Noah, said the operation was carried out in collaboration with security agencies and community stakeholders after credible intelligence was received from residents.

According to him, operatives stormed the community in the early hours of September 3, 2025, following a distress call that members of a cult group were terrorizing residents.

“On arrival, our men moved swiftly and arrested nine suspects. A thorough search of the area led to the recovery of two Beretta pistols, two cut-to-size double-barrel guns, and live AK-47 ammunition,” Noah disclosed.

He explained that the arms and ammunition were recovered from the premises of a building allegedly belonging to the Okaighele of Omi, Mr. Osazuwa Igbineweka, who has since been declared wanted by the police for allegedly constituting a threat to peace in the community.

“Prior to this operation, we had received multiple reports that cult members were causing serious unrest in Omi. Our raid not only led to their arrest but also exposed the dangerous weapons they used to perpetrate crime.

“From intelligence gathered and from the relief expressed by residents, it is clear that some of those arrested belong to the Eiye cult group. Their arrest has restored confidence among the people who are pleased to see decisive action being taken.

“Among the weapons recovered were Beretta pistols, cut-to-size double-barrel shotguns, and AK-47 ammunition, all of which point to the extent of the threat posed by these individuals,” he explained.

Meanwhile the Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has vowed to flush out criminals from the state with the commissioning of over 300 motorbikes for distribution across the State’s three senatorial districts to enhance security operations.

The commissioning, which took place at the Government House in Benin City, attracted top security and government stakeholders, including the Edo State Commissioner of Police, CP Monday Agbonika; Commander of the 4 Brigade Nigerian Army, Brig. Gen. Ebenezer Oduyebo; and the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Alhaji Gani Audu, among others.

Governor Okpebholo, said the motorbikes are specifically designed to support security agencies in accessing hard-to-reach terrains, particularly forest areas where criminal elements often seek refuge.

According to the Governor, “These bikes will be deployed across the senatorial districts and will help security agencies reach areas where vehicles cannot go.

“Let me be clear, criminals must leave Edo State. These motorbikes, along with other security technologies we are deploying, will make it very difficult for them to operate. We are not just equipping the system. We are maintaining it. These bikes will be properly serviced and supported to ensure continuous use.”