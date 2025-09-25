NiMet unveils stakeholder engagement forum to foster transparency, service delivery

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), has embarked on a new era of engagements with the launch of its Stakeholder Engagement Forum, aimed at strengthening connections with its diverse audience.

This initiative reflects the Agency’s growing commitment to improving communication and service delivery across Nigeria’s weather and climate sectors.

Leading this effort is Mrs. Funke Adebayo-Arowojobe, the Director Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, who was instrumental in initiating the forum and has been championing a case for NiMet’s public image and visibility locally and internationally.

NiMet is charged with collecting, analyzing, and disseminating weather and climate data.

It provides critical forecasts and climate services across multiple sectors, advising on government policies and conducting research that supports Nigeria’s socio-economic development while protecting lives and property.

Mrs. Adebayo-Arowojobe explains she is responsible for positively projecting NIMET locally and internationally, its public relations, sensitization and advocacy, and ensuring NiMet’s work resonates with and serves its stakeholders effectively.

The Stakeholder Engagement Forum, a first-of-its-kind initiative in NiMet, with the theme: “Early Warnings: Raising Awareness on Climate Risks and Promoting Early Action,” reflects this vision.

“This forum is an avenue to project NiMet, showcase our products, and intimately connect with stakeholders and the public informing them about our strategic plans, progress and even challenges,” she says.

“It emerges against the backdrop of nearly two years under the direction of DG/CEO Professor Charles Anosike, who has driven reforms that include the upgrade of forecasting equipment and the improvement of staff welfare.”

Mrs. Adebayo-Arowojobe highlights the forum’s core objectives: “We want to open communication channels with stakeholders, understand how we are perceived, as well as learn precisely what problems they want us to solve.”

This engagement is essential to improving client satisfaction and managing expectations which is one of the core functions of her Directorate.

For inquiries, she urges the general public to reach out to the agency on [email protected]

She emphasizes the diverse makeup of NiMet’s stakeholders who are federal and state governments, policymakers, users in the aviation, agriculture, education, and private sectors , and the general public, underlining the importance of tailored dialogue.

The forum’s agenda spotlights several priorities: enhancing service delivery by listening closely to stakeholders needs, reinforcing NiMet’s value proposition to sustain patronage, and create

shared successes.

“We hope this reform will build trust and foster inclusion through clear, concise, and transparent communication,” she added.

While NiMet has garnered strength in aviation, agriculture, environmental management, and hydrological sectors, there is an ambition to broaden our impact in the marine, oil and gas, health, construction and other industries.

“Stakeholders Engagements and Collaboration is one of the Key success factors of the Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Developments Strategic Plan 2024-2028.

“This factor hopes to increase partnerships and participation for the optimum utilization of resources in achieving goals.

“We are grateful for the unwavering support constantly received from the Honorable Minister Olorogun Festus Keyamo SAN CON, a valiant and astute leader, and His Excellency the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR under the Renewed Hope Agenda, to fulfill these objectives.”

Looking beyond immediate reforms, Mrs. Adebayo-Arowojobe envisions a comprehensive mapping of stakeholders by geography, economic sector, gender, community, service, etc, to better understand and serve them. She welcomes frank feedback as a catalyst to break down barriers and silos that could hinder collaboration and growth.

The forum’s outcomes will be communicated widely through radio, TV, press releases, social media, governmental channels, and in multiple languages, ensuring accessibility and continuous engagement.

“Our aim is to remain responsive and build lasting partnerships with all Nigerians, more especially those in need of our products and services” she affirms.