NILE expo ‘ll provide zero-carbon lighting technologies in Njgeria – Zhongsheg International

…It will sustain cooperation between China, Nigeria —Envoy

…Lagos govt promises improved lighting system

By Henry Obetta

Organisers of the 2025 Nigeria International Lighting Expo, Zhongsheg International has explained that the expo aligned with Nigeria’s urgent needs and development in energy transition.

The General Manager of the Nigeria International Lighting Expo, Lisa Lin, in her speech, also expressed optimism that the exhibition will showcase a wide range of cutting-edge zero-carbon lighting technologies in the lighting industry.

She spoke at the 2025 Nigeria International Lighting Expo themed. ‘Zero-Carbon Lighting: Supporting Nigeria’s Energy Transition Goals’.

The three day event is organised by the Consulate General of the Peoples Republic of China in Lagos, Zhongsheg International and the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources.

Lin said “We gather on this vibrant land of light and hope to witness the grand opening of the 2025 Nigeria International Lighting Expo. On behalf of the organizers, I extend our warmest welcome and heartfelt thanks to the global industry leaders, experts, designers, entrepreneurs, buyers, and media personnel who have traveled from far and near to join us.

It lights up the dark, brightens our hearts, defines space, and reshapes experience.

Today, lighting technology is undergoing an unprecedented transformation—from the rise of LED to the emergence of smart lighting, light has indeed gone beyond itself.

It has become a pioneer of green energy, the lifeline of smart cities, and a bridge linking health, efficiency, and a sustainable future. The 2025 Nigeria International Lighting Expo is themed “Zero-Carbon Lighting: Supporting Nigeria’s Energy Transition Goals”. This aligns with the country’s urgent needs and development trends in energy transition.

We will showcase a wide range of cutting-edge zero-carbon lighting technologies and products presenting the latest innovations of the lighting industry. They include solar-powered lamps that efficiently convert and store solar energy for low-carbon self-use, as well as smart lighting devices that adjust brightness through ambient light sensors or preset programmes. During the exhibition, expert forums, keynote speeches, and international enterprises matchmaking events will be held, all aimed at driving business opportunities. The forums will provide insights into future trends, the speeches will share market experiences and address industry challenges, while the matchmaking sessions will connect enterprises to global opportunities.

We are confident that the future of lighting will be greener, smarter, and more people-centered.

It won’t only light up spaces, but also light up lives; It won’t only save energy, but also inspire hope.

At this juncture, I want to especially thank my team. It is your hard work that made this dream a reality—everything is a reality today because of you. Thanks to all our exhibitors—your products are what lights up the event. Thanks to our speakers and guests—your wisdom has illuminated the way forward for the industry.

And thanks to every one of you here—your support and presence give this event its true meaning. Finally, we hope that every participant will gain abundantly from this exhibition—knowledge, inspiration, friendship, business opportunities and a bright future.”

Also speaking, the Consul General of the People’s Republic of China, Ms. Yan Yuqing said she was happy for the convening of the expo stating that it was a way of sustaining cooperation between China and Nigeria.

Yuqing said: “Light has transformed human life and illuminated modern civilisation. Today, we gather here for the opening ceremony of the 2025 Nigeria International Lighting Exhibition, bearing witness to a new chapter where brightness and cooperation intertwine. On behalf of the Consulate General of China in Lagos, I extend my warm congratulations on the successful convening of this exhibition and wish the three-day event a complete success. I hope this platform will bring together outstanding entrepreneurs from the lighting industries of China and Nigeria, building a bridge of mutual benefit and win-win cooperation, and lighting up a brighter future together.

“China and Nigeria are both major developing countries and important emerging economies. Our peoples share a long-standing friendship, and our economic and trade cooperation has yielded fruitful results. In recent years, under the guidance of our two leaders, China-Nigeria relations have maintained a sound momentum, with cooperation across various fields deepening continuously. In particular, the synergy between the Belt and Road Initiative and Nigeria’s “Renewed Hope” agenda has opened up broader prospects for bilateral cooperation.

This year also marks the 25th anniversary of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, FOCAC. China-Africa cooperation has been widely praised for its “visible and tangible” achievements. China has helped Africa build or upgrade nearly 100,000 kilometers of roads and over 10,000 kilometers of railways. In the past three years alone, Chinese enterprises have created more than 1.1 million new jobs in Africa. According to China’s customs statistics, in 2024, China-Africa trade reached about 280 billion US dollars, up 6.1% year-on-year, with China remaining Africa’s largest trading partner for 16 consecutive years. China-Nigeria trade reached nearly 21.9 billion US dollars, accounting for about 8% of China-Africa trade. Behind these figures lies the tangible improvement of infrastructure and livelihoods across Africa.

This people-centered development approach has laid a solid foundation for the deepening of China-Nigeria relations.

As a key pillar of China-Africa cooperation, China and Nigeria have achieved remarkable progress in infrastructure, trade and investment, and people-to-people exchanges. Landmark projects such as the Abuja-Kaduna railway, Lekki Deep Sea Port, and international airport terminals have greatly improved the lives of the Nigerian people, demonstrating our pioneering role in China-Africa cooperation. In January 2023, the first phase of the Lagos Blue Line Light Rail—built by a Chinese company—was commissioned, making it the first electrified light rail in West Africa. In March 2024, the second Lagos light rail project was launched, bringing a milestone in urban transport.

With Nigeria’s sustained economic growth, accelerating urbanization, and improving infrastructure, the demand for lighting products is rising rapidly. At the same time, consumers’ pursuit of quality living is shifting the demand from basic lighting functions toward high-quality, energy-efficient, intelligent, and customized solutions. Across West Africa, power infrastructure is undergoing rapid development, with many countries investing heavily in power grid upgrades and green energy projects, which strongly support the growth of the lighting industry. In the coming years, the African lighting market is expected to maintain robust growth, especially in LED products, smart lighting systems, and solar-powered lighting devices.

We firmly believe that this exhibition is not only a showcase but also a bridge of cooperation between Chinese and African enterprises. With superior quality and innovative technology, Chinese products have become indispensable in the African market. This exhibition will accelerate the integration of more premium Chinese products into Africa’s local distribution networks and bring them directly to consumers.

“Friends, lights shine brighter when joined together, and cooperation lasts longer when hands are held firmly. I sincerely hope that the entrepreneurs present here will make full use of their expertise and talents, illuminating the path of cooperation and lighting up an even brighter future for China-Nigeria and China-Africa relations.”

On his part, the Lagos State Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Biodun Ogunleye said that the state government will improve on lighting in the state as it is a critical part of the its infrastructure and energy.

Ogunleye said that lighting was a useful component of Lagos’ economy as it was necessary for its development and the wellness of the residents.

He said: “For us, lightning is not just visibility, safety, productivity, and prosperity. For a mega city like Lagos, lightning is strategic. It’s not just for homes, it’s not just for commercial enterprises, but it beautifies our spaces. Lighting gives us hope. lighting makes things as useful as possible in our own strategic deployment, we believe, appropriately deployed, lighten will impact the life of the people that dwell within our city.”

He also noted that the state government was looking forward to being more impactful in effective lighting for the state.

He said that the Lagos State Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources was currently carrying out projects in the city which included fixing of street lights, provision of light to general hospitals, schools and health centres.

Ogunleye said: “The ministry is currently undertaking a couple of projects. In this regard, I can tell free of charge that we are currently renovating 22,000 street lights to solar, ensuring our highways and inner roads remain renovated and sustainable, reducing emissions and cutting costs.

“I can also confirm that 32 of our general hospitals, 236 of our primary health centers and over 2000 schools requiring a total of about 4000 kilowatts of power is being provided, safe, functional, low emission, and very conducive lighting for our healthcare and learning environment.

“I can also say that the state is currently looking at how to support solar for homes, solutions for SMEs, for MSCs and for families and 0, so that they can be more productive and feel more secure even during interruptions.

“We look forward to seeing a Lagos which all corners of our city is lighted in night time, and people have access to the power they require at every time.”