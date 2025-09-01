NIIRA law: Compliant insurance coys better placed to achieve stronger ratings — Adeseyoju

Mr. Abimbola Adeseyoju

By Tunde Oso

Leading compliance solutions and rating agency in Nigeria, DataPro Limited has said insurance companies that demonstrate transparency, timely reporting and adherence to new rules would be better placed to achieve stronger ratings and market credibility under the new Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Act (NIIRA) regime.

DataPro, in its September Rating Brief sent to Vanguard, signed by its Managing Director, Abimbola Adeseyoju, stated: “The NIIRA 2025 sets a higher standard for Nigeria’s insurance industry, aiming to improve resilience, boost market participation, and strengthen consumer confidence.

“Ultimately, those companies that combine robust capitalisation, sustainable business models, prudent risk management, and strong governance will stand out as credible and trustworthy players in this new era of insurance.

“By introducing stricter capital requirements, Risk-Based Capital, RBC, frameworks, compulsory insurance expansion, and consumer protection measures, the Act raises expectations for stronger, more resilient operators.

“With these changes, insurance company ratings are expected to serve as a crucial reference point in evaluating financial strength and long-term sustainability. A rating helps answer a simple but important question: how well-positioned is an insurer to meet its obligations and compete effectively in this new era?

“An insurer’s strength is closely linked to the economic and regulatory context in which it operates. The NIIRA 2025 has significantly changed this context by consolidating outdated laws and mandating Risk-Based Capital. Companies will be assessed on their ability to adjust to these new standards while also navigating macroeconomic and competitive pressures.’’

The brief added that the depth and quality of an insurer’s business model were central to its rating, indicating that while larger firms often benefit from efficiency and recognition, smaller players could still compete effectively through niche focus or strong customer loyalty.

“With the Act expanding compulsory insurance—covering areas such as group life assurance, public buildings, and government assets, insurers with strong distribution and compliance strategies will be better positioned to achieve sustainable revenue growth.

“Ratings will consider not just the amount of capital but also its quality and flexibility. Well-capitalised companies are more resilient to shocks, while those with limited or less reliable capital bases face greater challenges. The 12-month compliance window may also drive industry consolidation as some firms seek mergers or acquisitions to meet the new thresholds,’’ Adeseyoju added.