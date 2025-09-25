Nigeria’s youth urged to rethink ‘Japa Dream’ as global borders tighten

Stephen Anebere

By Adetutu Audu

As migration pathways narrow across Europe and North America, Nigerian youth are being urged to look inward and build sustainable success at home rather than relying solely on the increasingly elusive “japa dream.”

In recent months, countries once seen as migrant-friendly have announced restrictive immigration policies.

The United Kingdom’s 2025 Immigration White Paper emphasized plans to cut net migration, Canada introduced caps on international students, and the United States continues to enforce unpredictable immigration rules.

Even traditionally open destinations are recalibrating their systems, signaling that the golden age of easy migration may be over.

For many young Nigerians, “japa” — a slang term for moving abroad — has become a symbol of hope and escape from unemployment and insecurity. But according to immigration expert and entrepreneur Stephen Anebere —a master of law graduate from University of Dundee UK, banking all aspirations on relocation is risky and unsustainable.

“Migration can be valuable, yes. But it is no longer guaranteed. And it should never be the only dream,” Anebere said. “If the world is shutting its borders, Nigeria’s young people must open their minds to another possibility: that success is not only across the ocean, but also right here at home.”

Anebere, who has spent years advising students and professionals on migration, noted that while many pour life savings into visa processes that often end in heartbreak, opportunities within Nigeria are expanding through digital and entrepreneurial channels.

With global demand for specialists in fields such as data science, artificial intelligence, renewable energy, and cybersecurity, Anebere stressed that Nigerian youth can now compete globally without leaving home. “Borders may be closing physically, but digitally, they remain wide open,” he said.

He highlighted the rise of outsourcing hubs, international freelancing, and digital entrepreneurship as viable alternatives to physical migration. From fintech to agritech, young Nigerians are already proving that homegrown innovations can attract global attention and capital.

Unlike saturated foreign markets, Nigeria offers fertile ground for disruptive ideas in areas such as logistics, agriculture, education, and energy. By earning globally through remote work while living locally, Nigerians can combine foreign income with lower living costs and stronger family ties.

Anebere advised that migration should be treated as a choice, not an escape. “If the world opens its doors, go as an equal—skilled, prepared, and valuable. But if it doesn’t, let your roots be strong enough to grow here,” he said.

He concluded that the “new border reality” is not a setback but an invitation for young Nigerians to embrace creativity, sharpen globally relevant skills, and solve local problems with international impact.

“The future of Nigeria will not be stamped in a passport,” Anebere said. “It will be carved by the hands of her young people.”