Nigeria’s next art icons take spotlight at The Legacy Exhibition

By Chioma Obinna

Twenty-eight of Nigeria’s most exciting contemporary artists will be celebrated at The Legacy Exhibition, opening 20th September 2025 at the 1952 Africa Art Gallery in Lagos. The landmark showcase, presented by 1952 Africa in partnership with Life In My City Art Festival, LIMCAF, brings together past winners of LIMCAF’s annual art competition whose works now define the pulse of Nigeria’s creative future.

Under the guiding theme “Tomorrow’s Masters, Today”, the exhibition underscores how a new generation of artists is not only inheriting tradition but actively shaping the trajectory of African art. The collection spans painting, sculpture, mixed media, photography, and textile art—offering a panoramic view of the innovation and cultural depth driving Nigeria’s contemporary scene.

Amanda Madumere, Programme Manager at 1952 Africa, described the show as a powerful affirmation of legacy in motion: “The Legacy Exhibition is a statement that these artists are already shaping the narrative of African art today. Collectors, curators, and art lovers will encounter works that are as rooted in heritage as they are visionary for the future.”

For LIMCAF, the exhibition represents the flowering of nearly two decades of investment in emerging talent.

“For 18 years, LIMCAF has been dedicated to discovering and nurturing young artists across Nigeria,” said Adaora Oji-Ngwu, Programme Director.

“Some of these artists have since become global voices, yet they return to honour the platform that first empowered them. Partnering with 1952 Africa extends our mission, affirming that tomorrow’s masters are already among us, and their works deserve to be seen, collected, and celebrated.”

The Legacy Exhibition is both a celebration and a bridge—connecting generations of artists, honouring a legacy of talent, and affirming Africa’s place at the forefront of global creativity.