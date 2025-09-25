Nigeria’s music scene hails Jaysynths for Groundbreaking projects

By Nnasom David

Nigeria’s entertainment industry is abuzz with praise for ace record producer and sound engineer, Chisom Obinna Onyeke, popularly known as Jaysynths. His recent string of innovative projects has further solidified his position among the country’s leading music makers.

This was disclosed in a press statement made available to journalists in Abuja. The statement stated that JaySynths, who has long been celebrated for his creativity and innovation, is receiving plaudits from entertainment centres, clubs, and music stakeholders across the country for his latest works that are shaping the current soundscape.

“His role in the production of D’Banj’s latest track, Yours Truly, has been described as a masterstroke that rekindles the energy of the veteran singer’s global appeal.

“Similarly, his touch on Flavour’s chart-rising hit, Big Baller, is earning widespread praise for the way it blends Afrobeat rhythms with a distinctly modern groove. JaySynths once again showcased his versatility with the production of Psalm 23 on DJ Spinall’s newly released album, Eko Groove.

The track has been widely hailed for its spiritual depth and refreshing sound, reinforcing Spinall’s reputation for curating high-calibre collaborations and giving credit to JaySynths ’ unmatched studio genius.

Industry watchers say the producer’s recent breakthrough stems not just from technical skill but from his bold experiments with fusions that resonate with both local and international audiences.

His pioneering work on the Ojapiano remix of OneRepublic’s track, an innovative blend of the Igbo people’s traditional Ọjà flute with South Africa’s Amapiano remains one of the defining cultural sound inventions of the decade.

Entertainment centres have described JaySynths as a “pacesetter who continues to elevate Nigerian sound to the global stage.”