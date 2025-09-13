Nigeria’s Moppet founder wins women agripreneurs award in Senegal

Roberta Edu-Oyedokun, founder of Nigeria-based Moppet Foods, has been named winner of the Outstanding Value-Adding Enterprise category at the 2025 Women Agripreneurs of the Year Awards (WAYA), held during the Africa Food Systems Forum in Dakar, Senegal.

Edu-Oyedokun, the only Nigerian honored at the event, was recognized for her innovative work in transforming local biofortified crops into premium, nutrient-rich food products for children. Her company, Moppet Foods, has gained international attention after becoming the first Nigerian children’s food brand to appear on Walmart shelves in the United States.

“I am still overwhelmed by God’s grace,” she said after receiving the award. “This is not just for me; it’s for every Nigerian woman building in difficulty and a gloomy economy. It shows Moppet’s commitment to global standards of nutrition, safety, and sustainability.”

Edu-Oyedokun, who started out as a technologist and IT expert, ventured into food production from a personal concern over chemical-laden baby foods. By blending her digital expertise with business strategy, she has scaled Moppet into an enterprise with global reach.

The 2025 WAYA ceremony celebrated six women transforming Africa’s food systems. Kenya’s Mathildah Amollo, founder of Greatlakes Feeds Ltd, won the Grand Prize. Other honorees included Juliet Kakwerre N Tumusiime of Uganda (Women Empowerment Champion), Julienne Olawolé Agossadou of Benin (Resilient & Inspirational Leader), Joyce Waithira Rugano of Kenya (Female Ag-Tech Innovator), and Onicca Sibanyona of South Africa (Young Female Agripreneur, Rising Star).

“Across every category, these founders have turned constraints into thriving enterprises,” said Alice Ruhweza, President of the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA), which launched the awards through its VALUE4HER program.

Nearly 2,000 applications were received for the 2025 edition.