Nigeria’s leadership in broadband mapping remains model for Africa — WATRA

By Juliet Umeh

The West Africa Telecommunications Regulators Association, WATRA, has commended Nigeria for its exemplary leadership in broadband infrastructure mapping, following the successful hosting of the ITU Africa Broadband Mapping, BBMaps, national event in Abuja.

The event, which marked a milestone in the pilot phase of the Africa-BB-Maps initiative, is a flagship project of the International Telecommunication Union, ITU, implemented with funding from the European Union. The four-year programme (2025–2028) aims to support 11 Sub-Saharan African countries, including Nigeria, in establishing harmonized national broadband mapping systems to accelerate digital development and investment.

WATRA’s Executive Secretary, Aliyu Yusuf Aboki, praised Nigeria’s robust and transparent broadband mapping system, describing it as a model for the West African region.

Aboki said: “Nigeria’s robust and transparent broadband mapping system stands as a model for the West African region. Through data-driven policymaking, we can close connectivity gaps and lay the groundwork for an inclusive digital economy.”

He reaffirmed WATRA’s commitment to working with national regulators, particularly the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, to promote coordinated approaches to infrastructure mapping across the region.

“This initiative is more than mapping, it’s about enabling investment, expanding opportunity, and achieving our collective digital aspirations,” Aboki added.

Representing WATRA at the event, Principal Manager for Partnerships, Mr. Ruffus Samuel, contributed to a high-level session titled “Context and Current State – Intervention by International Partners.” He emphasized the importance of broadband mapping harmonization across West Africa, stressing its role in smart regulation, infrastructure investment, and regional digital integration.

The event spotlighted the NCC’s broadband mapping framework as a continental benchmark. Participants from across Africa lauded the NCC’s technical capacity and policy foresight, underscoring Nigeria’s growing influence in shaping regional ICT strategies.

Stakeholders at the event recommended the creation of a National Broadband Mapping Task Force, to be chaired by the NCC, to coordinate data standards, governance, and updates.

WATRA also emphasized the importance of regional interoperability and pledged continued engagement with ITU, NCC, and development partners.

The event underscored the need for collaboration among governments, regulators, infrastructure owners, and technical partners to ensure the reliability and usefulness of broadband data.

The Africa-BB-Maps initiative is aligned with the Africa–Europe Digital Regulators Partnership and the EU Global Gateway Strategy, both of which promote sustainable digital infrastructure development and cross-border cooperation.