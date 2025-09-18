Nigeria’s healthcare future depends on specialists – Health Minister

Professor Muhammad Ali Pate, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare.

The Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof Muhammad Pate, on Thursday, said the future of Nigeria’s healthcare system depends on specialists in the sector.

Pate made the remark at the 43rd Convocation Ceremony of the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria (NPMCN), Lagos, where 480 distinguished fellows were celebrated.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Pate was represented by Dr Jimoh Salaudeen.

The convocation, with the theme ‘A Pandemic, Examination and a Degree’, highlighted the importance of postgraduate medical education in strengthening Nigeria’s healthcare system.

Pate described the event as both a celebration of academic excellence and a reaffirmation of NPMCN’s crucial role in national healthcare delivery.

He said the graduates formed the backbone of specialist healthcare services across Nigeria’s geopolitical zones.

“The Ministry, under the Renewed Hope Agenda, will strengthen collaboration with NPMCN to ensure a resilient, responsive and people-centred health system,” he said.

He urged graduates to let their expertise and compassion serve humanity within and beyond Nigeria’s shores.

The minister said the occasion represented years of sacrifice, diligence, and perseverance, adding that resilience and focus had brought the fellows to this defining moment.

He praised NPMCN for over four decades of consistency in pursuing excellence, calling it the flagship of postgraduate medical education in Nigeria.

“The college has set standards, accredited training institutions, and produced generations of medical specialists who continue shaping healthcare delivery nationwide,” he said.

Pate commended the foresight of NPMCN’s founders and leaders, noting their dedication had elevated the college to global recognition.

He outlined the four-point agenda of the President’s Renewed Hope plan, stressing the need to strengthen human resources in healthcare alongside infrastructure, service delivery, research and funding.

“Without a strong and well-trained workforce, no health system can thrive. That makes NPMCN indispensable,” he said.

The minister pledged continuous engagement with the college, while acknowledging its challenges.

He said the government was considering special funding to fast-track specialist training and reduce brain drain.

Other measures include access to technology funds, support for endowment fundraising, simulation equipment, capacity building, expanded residency training, and nationwide spread of college activities.

He reassured the college that a prioritised, phased approach would be adopted to ensure real progress.

The minister also congratulated distinguished fellows, including Dr. Sebastian Nduleogosu, Dr. Dili Ndogo, Dr. Chukwuemeka Anolue, Dr. Fatou Abiola, and Ruth Mudadi.

“Your achievements testify to your resilience, sacrifice, and commitment to service,” he said.

Earlier, College President Dr Peter Ebeigbe confirmed that 480 individuals were receiving awards in various categories.

He said 405 would receive specialty and subspecialty fellowships across 15 faculties, while 34 were to be awarded the Doctor of Medicine.

Two each would earn Postgraduate Diplomas in Anaesthesia and Public Health, while 37 would obtain Diplomas in Family Medicine.

He noted that the college had conferred Distinguished Fellowships on 63 fellows, Fellowships on 9,151, and Honorary Fellowships on 35 individuals.

Ebeigbe stated that fellowship awards peaked in 2019 and 2020, with 450 and 459 graduates, respectively, before declining to 310 in 2021.

He added that outputs stood at 407 in 2023 and 338 in 2024, reflecting steady fluctuations in recent years.

The college, he said, remained grateful for strong ties with sister postgraduate medical colleges in Africa and beyond.

