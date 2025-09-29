Nigeria’s Energy Future: Over 85m Nigerians without electricity access – Speaker Abbas

House of Reps Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas.

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, has raised alarm over Nigeria’s worsening energy access crisis, disclosing that more than 85 million Nigerians still live without electricity. He added that the country relies heavily on over 60 million small, polluting generators, costing an estimated $22 billion annually in off-grid diesel generation.

Speaking at the Third Technology Ecosystem Dialogue Summit (TED 2025) in Abuja, Abbas—represented by the Chairman of the House Committee on Renewable Energy—reaffirmed the National Assembly’s commitment to driving Nigeria’s energy transition, green job creation, and inclusive renewable energy policies.

“We are committed to building a policy environment that empowers innovators, entrepreneurs, and investors in the renewable energy space. Renewable energy must become a national development strategy, not just a sectoral intervention,” he said.

According to him, the House Committee on Renewable Energy has, over the past year, worked with the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) and other stakeholders through initiatives such as the Distributed Access to Renewable Energy Scale-Up, the Nigeria Electrification Project (NEP), and performance-based grants for clean energy deployment. These efforts have powered schools, health centres, small businesses, and households nationwide.

The Speaker stressed the need for innovative financing, noting that localized, flexible, and blended finance solutions are crucial to scaling renewable energy adoption. He also highlighted the role of digitalization in improving transparency, efficiency, and sustainability of Nigeria’s energy systems.

“Digital monitoring can reduce operational downtime by up to 30%, and mobile-enabled payment systems can boost revenue collection efficiency to over 90%,” he noted.

He further disclosed that the Committee is spearheading the Green Jobs and Assets Bill, designed to institutionalize green job creation and embed climate-friendly practices into Nigeria’s development agenda.

Representing the REA, Dr. Abba emphasized the agency’s focus on four pillars: integrity, interoperability, local value, and inclusion. He said reliable energy is essential for productivity, livelihoods, and national growth.

“Access to energy is not just about electricity. It is about powering schools, hospitals, and local enterprises. Technology alone is not enough—we must build inclusive, sustainable systems that place communities, especially youth and women, at the center of energy policy,” he said.

Also speaking, the Federal Minister of Youth Development, Comrade Ayodele Olawande—represented by Dr. Dobin Ebrim—reiterated the government’s commitment to youth-led innovation. He described Nigeria’s youth as tech-savvy problem solvers whose innovations are shaping the country’s trajectory.

“This dialogue is happening at the right time. It captures the spirit of this era—an era where technology is not just powering the economy, but also refining business models and enabling young people to solve problems once considered impossible,” Ebrim said.

The Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, called for bold, coordinated action to harness green technology and digital innovation. He stressed that Green Tech is no longer optional but essential for sustainable national development.

The summit, themed “Green Tech and Energy Revolution: Transforming Business and Society”, was convened by the Young Innovators of Nigeria (YIN). Commending YIN’s leadership, Abdullahi said: “Nigeria’s youth are not just leaders of tomorrow; they are the change-makers of today.”

Founder and Convener of YIN, Mr. Andre Abu, urged Nigerian innovators to take ownership of the country’s challenges and develop homegrown solutions, particularly in renewable energy and digital innovation.

“Our programs are not the kind where people simply come to talk and leave. We identify practical problems, design solutions, present white papers to government, and work with relevant agencies to implement them,” he said.

Abu cited the Dialogue’s past success in influencing the creation of unified national revenue portals as evidence of its impact. Turning to this year’s edition, he announced panel sessions and presentations by startups developing green energy solutions.

The event also featured awards to three finalist startups, presented by Mr. Michael Adini, Lead for the Three Million Technical Talent (3MTT) Program, who represented the Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy.

Acknowledging partners and stakeholders, Abu concluded with a call to action:

“We cannot outsource our challenges to expatriates. Nigerians must be the ones to solve Nigeria’s problems. We are the change-makers and problem-solvers we’ve been waiting for.”