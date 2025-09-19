Nigeria’s Economy: Experts warn on rising poverty and de-Industrialization

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Economic experts have called on the Federal Government to take urgent and deliberate steps to reverse Nigeria’s de-industrialization, tackle rising poverty, and steer the country back onto a path of sustainable growth.

Speaking at the 12th Annual Public Lecture, themed, ‘Poverty Alleviation, Economic Development and Stability of the Nigerian Economy’, organized by Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria, the renowned economist and former Presidential Economic Adviser to President Mohammed Buhari and Chairman, Economic Advisory Council, EAC, Prof. Doyin Salami, said the country’s growth trajectory would remain fragile unless the government rethinks its approach to industrialization and capital formation.

“Nigeria must reverse de-industrialization with deliberate capital formation and an industrial policy anchored in local resources,” Salami stressed.

“The government must secure people, steward macro stability, mobilize and allocate resources, plan and coordinate development, and provide or enable essential public goods such as power, transport, education, health and environmental protection. The Federation holds many of the big economic levers to make this happen.”

He warned that persistent reliance on debt to fund deficits was unsustainable. “We should not continue to fund deficits year in, year out with debt. Nigeria has debt as a possibility but it also has equity as a possibility.

“With inflation climbing, unemployment entrenched, and poverty deepening, analysts say Nigeria’s leadership has a narrow window to enact bold policies that can lift millions out of poverty, stabilize the currency, and restore investor confidence”, he said.

The lecture, chaired by the Executive Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, CON, and hosted by Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, brought together policy makers, technocrats, and faith leaders to interrogate the root causes of poverty and chart new pathways for inclusive growth.

In his contribution, the Director General of the Budget Office of the Federation, Ben Akabueze pointed out that, poverty mindset is accepting poverty as a reality of life and unable to embrace opportunities and seeing people who have as a problem.

His words: “The poor healthcare is growing the poor population in Nigeria and we must deal with poverty at a global level.

“Lots of people resort to crime out of desperation and unless the cost of formality is lower, we might not be able to get the solution. We must deal with inflation if we must to tackle poverty.

“There is so much spent on conferences and agencies than spending on the poor. Citizens have to be intentional about leadership election process”, he said.

Meanwhile, the General Overseer of the Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria, Rev. (Dr.) Sam Aboyeji, reaffirmed the church’s commitment to partnering with government and the private sector to proffer sustainable solutions to poverty and economic instability in the country.

In his welcome address, Aboyeji said the Foursquare Gospel Church, with more than seventy years of continuous presence in Nigeria, considers it a “sacred duty” to contribute meaningfully to the country’s progress.

“Beyond praying for Nigeria, we see it as part of our responsibility to create platforms for intellectual discourse and to provide godly counsel that can enrich governance, inspire development and promote national transformation,” he stated.

According to him, no nation can experience true stability without deliberately tackling poverty and fostering broad-based economic growth. He quoted Nobel laureate Amartya Sen to stress that “poverty is not just lack of income, but lack of capability to live with dignity.”

The General Overseer lauded Governor Abiodun for implementing “a wide range of poverty-alleviation and economic development initiatives” in Ogun State, including the Economic Relief Fund rolled out in 2024, and commended Governor Sanwo-Olu for his “people-focused leadership and unwavering partnership” in platforms that foster dialogue and development.

He expressed confidence that the guest lecture by Dr. Doyin Salami, a former Presidential Economic Adviser, and a panel of discussants comprising Pastor Ben Akabueze, Mrs. Ini Abimbola and Dr. Otive Igbuzor would “shed light on the pathways through which our nation can confront poverty, drive economic growth and achieve stability.”

Rev. Aboyeji urged Nigerians to reflect deeply on the discussion and ensure the public lecture does not “end as another intellectual exercise but inspire action and steps that will help steer Nigeria toward inclusive growth, economic stability and shared prosperity.”