Nigeria’s ACPN sets global agenda for community pharmacists

By Folorunsho Olumuyiwa

The International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP) Community Pharmacy Section has adopted a groundbreaking career progression proposal presented by the Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN) at the just-concluded 83rd FIP World Congress of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences in Copenhagen, Denmark.

The proposal, championed by ACPN National Chairman, Pharm. Ambrose Igwekamma Ezeh, introduces a standardized framework for assessing and advancing community pharmacists in Nigeria — a move now set to influence global pharmacy practice.

Ezeh, in his presentation titled “Standardization: Career Progression Ratings for Community Pharmacists in Nigeria,” underscored the stagnation in Nigeria’s community pharmacy sector, where the Superintendent Pharmacist role remains both the entry point and terminal position for practitioners. He warned that the absence of career progression structures not only demoralizes professionals but also discourages young pharmacists from pursuing careers in community practice.

“Theoretically, there is no difference between a beginner and an experienced practitioner. This lack of differentiation fuels complacency and hampers professional growth,” Ezeh told participants.

The session, chaired by Mr. Sheriff Guorgui, Chairman of the FIP Community Pharmacy, ended with full endorsement of the Nigerian proposal. Guorgui described the model as “the way to go for community pharmacists,” emphasizing its relevance in driving performance, collaboration, and healthcare transformation worldwide.

As part of the framework, ACPN has established the Community Pharmacists Assessment and Career Progression Institute (CPACPI), designed to provide structured, transparent, and competency-based assessment. The institute will facilitate mentorship, continuous professional development, periodic evaluations, and documentation of achievements.

According to Ezeh, the initiative is expected to enhance patient-centered care, strengthen innovation in practice, and elevate the professional visibility of pharmacists. “CPACPI empowers community pharmacists to deliver safe and innovative healthcare services while creating networking opportunities and improving health outcomes,” he said.

With its adoption at the global level, the ACPN initiative marks a milestone for Nigeria, positioning the country at the forefront of pharmacy reforms and setting a precedent for community pharmacists across the world.