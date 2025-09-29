Nigerians witnessing positive results from Tinubu’s reforms – Akume

Senator George Akume.

Sen. George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), says Nigerians are beginning to witness positive outcomes from the economic reforms of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Akume stated this on Monday in Abuja at a World Press Conference to mark Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary.

He said that the reforms, though tough, were necessary to stabilise the economy, restore investors’ confidence and lay the foundation for long-term growth.

“Through our mandate, we provide an institutional backbone that drives programmes and initiatives designed to make the Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda not just a slogan, but the reality for Nigerians.

“We are all aware of the economic reforms initiated by this administration.

“They are bold and imaginative, but sometimes difficult, but necessary steps aimed at stabilising our economy, restoring investors’ confidence and laying the foundation for long-term growth.

“Already, we are witnessing positive results. Inflationary pressures are beginning to ease, foreign investment inflows have shown renewed interest, while job creation initiatives are expanding opportunities for our youths,” he said.

According to him, social intervention programmes are also being strengthened to cushion the effects of the reforms on the vulnerable.

The SGF said the independence anniversary, with the theme: “Nigeria at 65: All Hands-on Deck for a Greater Nation,” was a reminder that the responsibility of building the country rested on both government and citizens.

He said that every Nigerian, from youths and elders to men and women, public servants and entrepreneurs, farmers and professionals, teachers, traders, military and paramilitary personnel, as well as those in the diaspora, has a role to play in nation-building.

Akume said that the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu had become a framework for national rebirth, inclusivity and sustainable progress, particularly for the youths.

The SGF added that his office, as the engine room of government, was ensuring policy coordination, inter-ministerial synergy and effective implementation of presidential priorities.

Akume used the opportunity to appeal to Nigerians in the spirit of celebration to remain resilient, united and committed to the ideals of peace and progress, which he said were the foundations laid by the nation’s founding fathers.

“Our journey from 1960 to this moment has been marked by triumphs and moments of joy and of testing. But through it all, the Nigerian spirit has remained high and unbroken.

“We have endured challenges in governance, economy, security and social cohesion.

“Our true strength lies in our capacity to consistently rise after every storm, to rebuild after every setback and forge ahead with resilience and faith in our destiny as a nation,” he said.

