Nigerians will reaffirm Tinubu’s good governance in 2027 – APC

President Bola Tinubu

…Flays Tambuwal over unseating claim

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS – The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed claims by former Sokoto State governor and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Aminu Tambuwal, that there is a national consensus to unseat President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

Reacting to Tambuwal’s comments, APC spokesman in Lagos, Seye Oladejo, described the claim as “laughable” and a “smokescreen for political irrelevance.”

According to him, Nigerians are not rallying around efforts to remove the president but rather consolidating support for good governance.

“This is yet another failed attempt to rewrite the obvious truth: Nigerians overwhelmingly rejected the opposition in 2023 and continue to support a government that is focused on performance, not propaganda,” Oladejo said in a statement on Sunday.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was not imposed – he was elected by Nigerians from every region, faith, and background. Unlike the noise-makers in the opposition, he has hit the ground running. From economic stabilization to legacy infrastructure projects, the Renewed Hope Agenda is already yielding results,” he added.

The APC insisted that halfway into his first term, Tinubu’s clarity, courage, and competence were already becoming evident, noting that Nigerians will reaffirm their trust in his leadership come 2027.

Taking a swipe at Tambuwal, Oladejo said the former governor should focus on clearing his name before anti-graft agencies over alleged financial improprieties during his tenure in Sokoto State.

He also ridiculed the opposition’s repeated talk of “consensus” ahead of the 2027 elections, describing it as “an elusive alliance doomed by greed, ego, and conflicting ambitions.”

“It will be a cold day in hell before the likes of Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar, Goodluck Jonathan, Nasir El-Rufai, Rotimi Amaechi, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, and others concede to one another. Their ambitions are incompatible and their loyalty lies only in the direction of personal advantage,” Oladejo said.

While dismissing the opposition’s prospects as “a comedy movie,” the APC maintained that its focus remains on governance.

“In the meantime, while the opposition plays musical chairs and media politics, we are building roads, creating jobs, fixing power, reforming the economy, and laying the foundation for a stronger, more prosperous Nigeria,” the statement concluded.