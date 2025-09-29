Nigerians urged to tap Dubai’s booming real estate market as Lifecard launches office

Ngozi Franca Onunyere, Relationship Manager, Azizi Development; Grace Ofure Ibhakhomu, Chief Executive Officer, Lifecard; Dr Carolyna Hutchings, Scottish-Nigerian actress, film producer, interior designer; and Saad Khaled, Regional Sales Director, Azizi Development, during the Inaugural Cocktail Reception in celebration of the partnership between Azizi, Dubai and Lifecard, Nigeria held in Lagos on Sunday night, September 28, 2025.

By Esther Onyegbula

Lifecard Group, a Nigerian real estate and investment company, has expanded its operations to Dubai, unveiling a new branch office to give Nigerians greater access to offshore property investment opportunities.

Speaking at the inaugural cocktail reception organized by Lifecard in collaboration with Azizi Developments, a Dubai based real estate company in Lagos, Group Chief Executive Officer of Life Card, Mrs. Grace Ofure-Ibhakhomu, said the move was part of the company’s commitment to bridging the gap between Nigerians and global real estate markets.

She explained that Dubai was chosen because of its stable economy, investor-friendly policies, and attractive returns, noting that the country has maintained currency stability for nearly four decades.

“Dubai offers over 10 per cent capital appreciation with no tax, unlike other markets such as Florida where tax reduces the margin. It is important that we begin to look outside our country to diversify, sustain and transfer wealth across generations. Our role at Lifecard is to make this offshore investment process seamless for Nigerians,” Ofure-Ibhakhomu said.

She added that the company’s partnership with Azizi Developments, a major Dubai-based property developer, was aimed at ensuring credibility and trust for Nigerian investors. According to her, Azizi provides end-to-end services covering property purchase, management, rental, and resale, while also offering golden visa opportunities to qualified investors.

The Sales Director of Azizi Developments Dubai, Ngozi Franca Onunyere, who also serves as the firm’s Africa Director, stressed that investing in Dubai was not only profitable but also safe.

“Dubai is a safe haven with over 516 nationalities coexisting under strong legal frameworks. Investors are assured of stability, property insurance, life insurance, and access to global-standard education for their children. Beyond returns, it is about building generational wealth in hard currency,” she said.

Regional Sales Director of Azizi Developments, Mr. Saad Khaled, disclosed that the firm currently manages over 240 projects in Dubai and offers special incentives to Nigerians partnering through Lifecard, including a waiver on the 4 per cent Dubai Land Registration fee.

Keynote speaker, Co-Founder and Deputy Managing Director, Falcon Corporation, Mrs. Audrey Joe-Ezigbo, underscored the importance of trans-generational wealth planning through offshore investments. She urged Nigerians to adopt a bold approach to wealth creation, stressing that unstable currency exchange rates and succession disputes often erode family fortunes in Nigeria.

“Legacy is not just about values and principles, it is also about tangible assets, real estate, stocks, and investments that can sustain generations. Dubai provides a structured environment where laws protect investors, unlike the uncertainty we face locally,” she said.

The event, attended by partners from Dubai and Nigerian investors, featured a question-and-answer session which provided participants clarity on how to maximise opportunities in offshore real estate markets.