Nigerians on red alert as Ebola rages in Congo

By Chioma Obinna

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, NCDC, yesterday, issued a public health advisory following confirmation of a new outbreak of Ebola Virus Disease, EVD, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, DRC.

However, the centre said no case has been recorded in Nigeria.

The DRC Ministry of Health announced that 28 suspected cases and 15 deaths, including four health workers, have been recorded in Kasai province as of September 4, 2025. Laboratory tests in Kinshasa confirmed the Ebola Zaire strain as the cause of the outbreak.

Although no case has been reported in Nigeria, the NCDC said surveillance has been heightened, especially at borders and points of entry, while healthcare facilities across the country are being strengthened to improve infection prevention and control.

“Early recognition, isolation of patients, and supportive treatment reduce the risk of death,” the agency warned, urging Nigerians to maintain strict hand hygiene, avoid contact with persons showing symptoms of fever, diarrhoea or bleeding of unknown cause, and avoid direct contact with wildlife or raw bushmeat.

The NCDC also cautioned health workers to maintain a high index of suspicion, adhere strictly to infection prevention measures, and report suspected cases immediately.

The Ebola Zaire strain responsible for the latest outbreak has an approved vaccine — Ervebo — and response teams supported by the World Health Organisation have been deployed to affected communities in DRC.

Travellers are advised to avoid all but essential trips to countries with confirmed Ebola cases. Those arriving Nigeria from such countries within the last 21 days who experience symptoms like fever, vomiting or unexplained bleeding have been urged to call the NCDC’s toll-free number, 6232, for immediate assessment.

Nigeria continues to battle multiple outbreaks including Lassa fever, meningitis, diphtheria, measles and anthrax.