Nigerians in Turkey pledge to contribute to national growth

By Femi Bolaji

The President of the Nigerian Community in Turkey, Prince Emre Magboh, has assured that the diaspora community in the country is ready to mobilize resources and galvanize Nigerian talents abroad to contribute to Nigeria’s growth and development.

In a statement issued to journalists on Monday, Magboh said President Bola Tinubu’s recent call for Nigerians in the diaspora to return home and support nation-building has been warmly received and rekindled hope among citizens abroad.

According to him, *“The President’s words show that Nigeria is ready to embrace great ideas, skills, and investments from her citizens across the world, whether they live in Turkey, Indonesia, or elsewhere.

“For many years, Nigerians in the diaspora have longed to feel the warmth of leadership that cares about their contributions and sacrifices. Today, we are convinced that our country is not only open to us but ready to tap into our knowledge, innovations, and resources to build a greater nation.”*

Magboh urged Nigerians abroad to take the President’s call seriously, stressing that returning home with their talents and experiences would accelerate national progress.

He also pledged the readiness of the Nigerian Community in Turkey to support the government’s efforts by mobilizing resources and initiatives that will strengthen national development.