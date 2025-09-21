Nigerians getting value for money with Tinubu’s infrastructural investments – Umahi

Dave Umahi

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi, has said that contrary to claims by critics, the administration of President Bola Tinubu is giving Nigerians real value for money through investments in road infrastructure.

Umahi stated this while speaking to journalists after inspecting ongoing road projects in the North Central Zone on Saturday.

According to him, the roads and bridges currently being constructed are designed to last up to 100 years, with quality materials and engineering standards carefully factored into the projects.

The minister, however, expressed concern over the rising cost of construction materials, noting that prices of cement, iron rods, sand, and chippings have not reflected the administration’s economic reforms.

He said:

“What is the cost of cement? Cement is costing N9,500 and one meter cubed of concrete takes nine bags. Multiply that by N9,500 – that is only for cement. The dollar is being stabilized, food prices are coming down, foreign reserves are improving, yet the cost of construction materials keeps rising. Why should that be?”

Umahi urged Nigerians to appreciate the enormity of the challenges in maintaining the country’s vast road network, stressing that the Tinubu administration remains committed to addressing them.

He particularly lamented the deplorable state of the Abuja–Lokoja highway, describing it as “frightening,” but noted that the situation was not peculiar to the route.

“What the president inherited is very frightening. Even if you put all the nation’s resources into rebuilding these roads, it won’t be enough. Yet, President Tinubu has given roads and bridges top priority because this sector drives the GDP and underpins growth in other sectors,” he added.

The minister assured that ongoing reforms and strategic investments in infrastructure would yield positive results for the country.