Nigerian storyteller partners Mazerance to shape global gaming narrative

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

To showcase global creativity, Mazerance, a psychological game development company, under Australian studio 5Blooded, has announced a partnership with Nigerian brand storyteller, Christopher Bassey, popularly known as ‘Topher’.

The collaboration aims to transform how the public perceives and engages with Mazerance’s upcoming psychological puzzle world. It also seeks to translate the game’s immersive concept into a narrative that resonates with players, focusing on clarity and authenticity.

Founder of Mazerance, Elvis Obi, said the collaboration would enhance storytelling, editorial content, and player engagement. He described the project as “not just a game, but a living simulation that studies how players interact with it.”

He noted that the team is “building a world that notices how you play,” while Topher’s role is to make the concept relatable and impactful.

Obi added: “Topher, a renowned brand storyteller known for creating cultural movements through his work with Ughelli Rovers FC and the Nigeria Football Federation, brings his expertise to Mazerance to craft narratives that connect on national and continental scales.”

He emphasized that the partnership prioritizes “clarity over hype,” ensuring the game’s narrative, press materials, and community engagement remain authentic.

Mazerance’s creative team includes contributors from Africa, Asia, and Europe, a deliberate choice to ensure universal accessibility under African leadership. The game, currently focused on the PC (Steam) platform with potential console versions, aims to engage players through its mailing list and Discord channels.

For Obi, the project demonstrates what globally diverse teams, led by African vision, can achieve in a gaming industry where African talent is often overlooked.