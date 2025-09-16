Nigerian singer Modola thrills at U.S. mission grand showcase concert

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nigerian singer Temidola Awosika, popularly known as Modola, delivered a captivating performance at the United States Mission Grand Showcase Concert on Thursday. She electrified the venue with her breakout hit “Talk.”

The 20-year-old singer, elegantly dressed in a flowing gown, had the audience on their feet as she transitioned into her Hot 100 chart-topper.

The event drew prominent figures, including the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who served as chief host, alongside the United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Richard M. Mills Jr., who co-hosted.

Presented by American Voices, the concert was completely sold out, with hundreds of fans in attendance. The audience sang and danced along to Modola’s hit songs from her recently released project. The star-studded lineup also featured Weedie Braimah, Shenel Johns, Herlin Riley, Made Kuti, Yinka Davies, Jerry Omole, and Timi Dakolo.

Modola, also known for her hit single “No Stress,” was introduced on stage by legendary Nigerian flautist Tee Mac, who joined her in dance as she performed the buzzing track to the delight of fans.

Her high-energy set included songs from her breakthrough hit “Talk” to tracks off her recent EP, “New Light.” The crowd chanted every word, vibing along with her infectious energy.

Earlier this year, “Talk” went viral on TikTok, topped multiple streaming charts, and received massive airplay, cementing Modola’s place as one of Nigeria’s rising stars.