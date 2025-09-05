Nigerian scholar wins Prestigious University of South Carolina Fellowship

By Emmanuel Elebeke

ABUJA – Nigerian scholar and doctoral researcher, Mr. Raphael Ebiefung, has been awarded the Grace Jordan McFadden Professor Program Fellowship at the University of South Carolina, USA, in recognition of his outstanding academic contributions and research potential.

The highly competitive fellowship supports emerging academic leaders whose work advances knowledge while addressing pressing social and interdisciplinary challenges. With the award, Mr. Ebiefung joins a distinguished group of scholars whose teaching and research are shaping the future of higher education.

Currently pursuing his doctorate in Human–AI Interaction and Information Behavior, Ebiefung also serves as a Graduate Research Assistant at the University of South Carolina, contributing to global discourse on technology, society, and human behavior.

Before relocating to the United States, Ebiefung made notable contributions to Nigeria’s academic sector. At Topfaith University, he served as both an Assistant Lecturer and the institution’s pioneer University Librarian, where he taught foundational courses such as Use of Library, Study Skills, and ICTs while overseeing library operations and providing strategic academic support.

His academic influence extends beyond Nigeria. He previously facilitated a workshop on Heutagogy—a learner-centered teaching model—at the University of Johannesburg, South Africa, and has served as a judge at the University of South Carolina’s Discover Conference.

This achievement not only marks a personal milestone for Mr. Ebiefung but also reflects the excellence, resilience, and global competitiveness of Nigerian scholars, underscoring Nigeria’s capacity to produce world-class intellectuals who excel on international platforms.