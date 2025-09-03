Nigerian scholar to deliver keynote address at international teaching awards

By Folorunsho Olumuyiwa

Curriculum architect and university instructor, Dr. Peter Oyewole, will on Saturday, September 6, deliver the keynote address at the 2025 Summer Fellowship for Innovative Teaching (SFIT) Awards Ceremony.

The ceremony, which honours outstanding educators, is jointly organised by the Murdock-Thompson Center for Teachers in the United States and the Intellectual Giants of Africa Foundation. It will be streamed live on YouTube and Facebook.

In a media parley in Lagos on Wednesday, Oyewole said his keynote titled “Teaching for Every Child” will examine how inclusive pedagogy can create belonging in classrooms and transform learning outcomes.

He noted that the speech would draw from his experience as a classroom teacher and university lecturer, citing an instance where 68 student-teachers admitted they had been discouraged from joining the profession.

According to him, the address will call on educators to prioritise unseen learners and turn innovative ideas into inclusive and context-sensitive teaching practices.

The SFIT Awards, first held in the United States and recently extended to Africa, recognises teachers who promote innovation, equity, and leadership in education.