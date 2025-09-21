Nigerian pilgrims in Israel celebrate First Lady Oluremi Tinubu’s 65th birthday

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu

NAZARETH, ISRAEL – Nigerian Christian pilgrims on the ongoing 2025 delayed Easter Pilgrimage under the Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC) have celebrated the 65th birthday of First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

The event, which took place at the Tabar Tours Hotel in Nazareth, brought together 340 pilgrims who offered prayers of thanksgiving for the First Lady’s life, asking God for continued health, wisdom, and longevity.

Mr. Ezekiel Ikwe, Charge d’Affaires of the Nigerian Embassy in Israel, congratulated Senator Tinubu, describing her as a pillar of support to President Bola Tinubu and wishing her more strength in the years ahead.

In his goodwill message, Rev. Dr. Sampson Jonah, Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), North Central Zone, hailed the First Lady as the “Esther of this generation,” while praying for her continued success and wellbeing.

Leaders of partner organizations, including Wisam Tabar, Chairman of Tabar Tours, and the management of Shadia Group and SkyRise Travel Agency, also joined in sending birthday wishes.

The pilgrims rounded off the celebration with prayers for President Tinubu’s good health, the prosperity of Nigeria, and a symbolic cake-cutting ceremony in honour of the First Lady.