Nigerian newspapers review: World leaders, envoys condemn Israel’s attacks on Qatar

In today’s Nigerian newspapers’ review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with world leaders from across the Middle East, United Nations’ Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, UK, France and other international political analysts from Nigeria, condemning Israel’s attack on Doha, the Qatari capital, which targeted Hamas senior leaders.

One headline features the Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) suspending its industrial action after the Department of State Services (DSS) brokered truce between the union and Dangote Refinery.

Another headline features a report on how the kidnapped Nigerian Army Major was rescued in Delta State.

Moving to other Nigerian newspapers, The Guardian leads with the federal government being under pressure as Debt Management Office (DMO) blames foreign exchange and global shocks for rising debt.

The Punch’s top headline says the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors will on Wednesday, September 10 hold its National Executive Council meeting to determine its next line of action on a pending ultimatum to the Federal Government.

Lastly, The Nation’s biggest headline notes that the DSS-brokered truce has ended NUPENG’s strike threat.

Vanguard News