Nigerian newspapers review: Why apathy dogs voter registration in South-East, South-South

voter cards

In today’s Nigerian newspapers’ review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with an explainer on why apathy is dogging voter registration in South-East and South-South.

Another headline features traders lamenting as Lagos State Government demolishes 19 buildings at Trade Fair Plaza.

Also, it was reported that the Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) and other Ogoni groups have rejected the planned resumption of oil production in Ogoniland, citing lack of consultation and concerns about the welfare of the people.

Moving to other Nigerian newspapers, The Guardian leads with a look at economic recovery, with experts saying Nigeria is not broke but has deep fiscal issues.

The Punch’s biggest headline features the leadership of the opposition coalition demanding that its members resign from their current political parties and join the African Democratic Congress fully.

Lastly, The Nation leads with experts and economists saying the worst of times of pains caused by President Bola Tinubu’s economic reforms are over.

Vanguard News