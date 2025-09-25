Nigerian newspapers review: What govt can do to end mass migration of doctors – NMA, NARD, AMLSN, others

In today’s Nigerian newspapers’ review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), the Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria (AMLSN), among others, telling the government what it needs to do to end mass migration of doctors.

On the ongoing United Nations General Assembly in New York, the newspaper reported that the Nigerian government has renewed its call for a permanent seat at the UN Security Council.

Another headline features President Bola Tinubu meeting with the former Rivers State Administrator, Vice-Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd), Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, and the Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Olanipekun Olukoyede, at Aso Rock.

Moving to other Nigerian newspapers, The Guardian leads with row over rights and multiple dormant political parties as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) considers registering 14 more.

The Punch’s top headline states that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has received N318.05bn between January and August 2025 for frontier oil exploration.

Lastly, The Nation leads with Nigeria canvassing solutions to the debt crisis in developing economies and reordering of the world order to enable them access trade opportunities.

Vanguard News