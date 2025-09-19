Nigerian newspapers review: [Rivers] Assembly resumes sitting, Fubara fails to show up

Fubara

In today’s Nigerian newspapers’ review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with the Rivers State House of Assembly resuming sitting while Governor Siminalayi Fubara fails to show up after President Bola Tinubu lifted the state of emergency imposed on the state for six months.

It was also reported that the federal government raised alarm over impending flood, noting that Rivers Niger and Benue had reached peak level.

Another headline features the management of Dangote refinery saying that marketers want them to increase the pump price by N75.

Moving to other Nigerian newspapers, The Guardian’s lead headline states that exhausted doctors and long wait times are testing the care capacity of public hospitals.

The Punch’s top headline looks at uncertainty in Rivers State as Governor Fubara delays return.

Lastly, The Nation’s biggest headline reads ‘Why Governor Fubara delayed his return to the Government House.’

