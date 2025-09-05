Nigerian newspapers review: Opposition mounts against FG’s 5% tax on petrol, diesel

In today’s Nigerian newspapers’ review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with the mounting opposition to the federal government’s 5 per cent tax on petrol and diesel.

One headline features the federal government making tax identification mandatory for banking and related services.

Also, it was reported that Kaduna State Police Command summoned former governor Nasir El-Rufai and several leaders of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) over alleged conspiracy and incitement.

Moving to other Nigerian newspapers, The Guardian leads with a special report headlined ‘How ‘bias’ for sports, entertainment reinforces ‘school na scam’ myth.

The Punch’s top headline states that the Yoruba socio-cultural group Afenifere and northern leaders are demanding state police amid delays.

Lastly, The Nation’s biggest headline features former President Goodluck Jonathan describing Nigerian politics as full of betrayers and liars.

Vanguard News