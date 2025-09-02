Nigerian newspapers review: Jonathan to Keyamo, Odinkalu: Keep off my political journey

In today’s Nigerian newspapers’ review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with the former President Goodluck Jonathan berating Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, SAN; and Professor Chidi Odinkalu, a law teacher, over their opposition to his presidential bid and warning them to keep off his political journey.

One headline features the Federal Government, the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, and others hailing Simon Ekpa’s conviction on terrorism charges in Finland.

Another headline features the Presidency saying that power-hungry politicians were seeking to remove President Bola Tinubu.

Switching to other Nigerian newspapers, The Guardian’s top headline states that local carriers are struggling as foreign airlines rake in $1.7 billion from the Nigerian market.

The Punch leads with the Federal Government hinting that it may seek Ekpa’s repatriation to Nigeria following his six-year jail sentence in Finland for terrorism-related offences.

Lastly, The Nation’s biggest headline features the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, saying Obi’s return to run for the 2027 presidential election on the platform of the PDP would kill the party.

Vanguard News