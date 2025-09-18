Nigerian newspapers review: Excitement as Tinubu ends emergency rule in Rivers

L-R: President Bola Tinubu and governor of Rivers State, Sim Fubara.

In today’s Nigerian newspapers’ review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with excitement in Rivers State after President Bola Tinubu ended the state of emergency in the state and restored Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy and state lawmakers to their offices.

Following the release of the 2025 Senior School Certificate Examination results conducted by the National Examinations Council (NECO), it was reported that Kano State topped the performance chart.

Another headline features the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, stating that Nigeria will receive its first dry lease after nearly two decades.

Moving to other Nigerian newspapers, The Guardian leads with doubts and uncertainty in Rivers’ power tussle as Governor Fubara returns.

The Punch’s biggest headline looks at winners and losers in the Rivers State power play as President Tinubu reinstates Governor Fubara following the end of emergency rule.

Lastly, The Nation’s top headline states that Fubara and the House of Assembly, presided over by Martin Amaewhule, will begin to function from Thursday in their elected capacities.

Vanguard News