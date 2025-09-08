Nigerian newspapers review: Dangote/NUPENG face-off: FG moves to avert nationwide strike

In today’s Nigerian newspapers’ review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with the federal government’s move to avert a nationwide strike over the face-off between Dangote and the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG).

Another headline features the United Nations, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former presidential candidate Peter Obi and Senator Ali Ndume raging over the killing of 63 persons in Borno and demanding a probe.

It was also reported that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and federal government workers are demanding a review of the minimum wage.

Moving over to other Nigerian newspapers, The Guardian’s top headline states that the national grid faces N5.6 trillion revenue loss as premium customers exit.

The Punch’s biggest headline features NUPENG insisting on downing tools as it meets the federal government and others on Monday over its face-off with Dangote.

Lastly, The Nation’s top headline states that troops, over the weekend, swooped on terrorists, bandits and other criminal elements across the country, killing many and seizing arms and ammunition.

Vanguard News