Nigerian newspapers review: Bandits abduct 40 in Zamfara mosque as peace deal collapses

In today’s Nigerian newspapers’ review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with bandits abducting 40 in a Zamfara mosque as peace deal collapses.

One headline features the Presidency and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar bickering over hunger and claims of looming revolution.

Another headline captures the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) warning the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that the 2027 elections should be conducted without glitches.

Moving to other Nigerian newspapers, The Guardian’s top headline states that money illusion is fuelling fiscal crisis as states’ debts and deficits soar.

The Punch leads with farmers faulting the federal government’s order for the prices of goods to crash as agro-imports hit N2.2 trillion.

Lastly, The Nation’s biggest headline features the Presidency and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) slamming Atiku over hunger and hardship alarm.

