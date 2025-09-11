Nigerian newspapers review: [2027] Micro-zoning stirs tension in PDP

PDP flags

In today’s Nigerian newspapers’ review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with confusion over micro-zoning of key offices in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which has unsettled members and heightened internal tensions as the party struggles to agree on how to share leadership positions, ahead of its November national convention and the 2027 general polls.

One headline states that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has begun questioning the former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, over alleged financial misconduct linked to a $7.2 billion refinery turnaround maintenance project.

Another headline features the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) advising airlines to blacklist unruly passengers as a deterrent to others.

Moving on to other Nigerian newspapers, The Guardian leads with the federal government boasting of having executed 80 per cent of the 2024 budget and citing procurement hurdles for 2025.

The Punch, on the other hand, leads with the Independent National Electoral Commission and the Nigeria Police Force warning political parties against embarking on early campaigns in violation of the electoral law.

Lastly, The Nation’s top headline states that the EFCC has questioned former CEO of NNPCL, Kyari, over funding of the repair work on refineries.

Vanguard News