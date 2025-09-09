Nigerian newspapers review: [2027] Jonathan’s camp, PDP topshots wooing Peter Obi

Peter Obi

In today’s Nigerian newspapers’ review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with the moves being made by former President Goodluck Jonathan’s camp and topshots in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to woo former presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, back to the party ahead of the 2027 elections.

Another headline features the federal government telling Dangote refinery and the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) not to toy with the oil sector over alleged anti-labour move.

Also, one headline states that the Trade Union Congress (TUC) has issued a 14-day strike notice over the 5 per cent fuel consumption tax set up by the federal government.

Moving to other Nigerian newspapers, The Guardian leads with a headline that reads, “How Japa, vandals, investor fatigue keep telecom services below par.”

The Punch’s biggest headline states that northern states in the country have begun voter mobilisation as southern states continue to lead online pre-registration in the ongoing nationwide Continuous Voter Registration exercise.

Lastly, The Nation leads with the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, saying Nigeria’s debt-to-Gross Domestic Product (GDP) ratio now stands at 38.8 per cent, as macroeconomic reforms continue to drive stronger revenue performance.

Vanguard News