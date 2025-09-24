Nigerian newspapers review: 14 banks fully meet new capital requirements — CBN

In today’s Nigerian newspapers’ review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) saying 14 banks have fully met capital requirements.

Another headline features Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan of Kogi West gaining access to her office in the Senate wing of the National Assembly after a six-month suspension.

On insecurity, it was reported that a nursing mother was abducted while three soldiers were jailed for selling arms to terrorists.

Moving to other Nigerian newspapers, The Guardian’s top headline states that wider cracks exist in world order amid warnings on aid cuts and the future of the United Nations.

The Punch leads with N8.41 trillion oil theft draining economy and fueling doubts in investors.

Lastly, The Nation’s biggest headline features experts explaining how the cut in interest rate will stimulate the economy.

Vanguard News