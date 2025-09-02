Nigerian man extradited from S’Africa pleads guilty in $4m US fraud scheme

James Junior Aliyu, a Nigerian national extradited from South Africa, has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering in a business email compromise (BEC) scheme.

Aliyu is the last of three defendants charged in the conspiracy. Eight others had earlier pleaded guilty in Maryland in related cases.

On June 24, 2019, a federal grand jury returned an indictment, charging Aliyu, Kosi Goodness Simon-Ebo, and Henry Onyedikachi Echefu for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland.

U.S. Attorney Kelly O. Hayes announced the plea with Acting Special Agent in Charge Evan Campanella of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Baltimore.

According to his plea agreement, Aliyu and his co-conspirators gained access to victims’ emails, sending spoofed messages with false wiring instructions.

Between February and July 2017, they laundered the proceeds through multiple accounts to conceal ownership.

The intended loss tied to Aliyu’s role was over $4.1 million, with actual losses of at least $1.57 million.

He directly controlled about $1.19 million. He will forfeit that amount and pay at least $2.3 million in restitution.

Aliyu faces up to 20 years in federal prison. Sentencing is scheduled for November 24 before U.S. District Judge Deborah L. Boardman.

Hayes commended HSI’s Mid-Atlantic El Dorado Task Force, South African authorities, the Justice Department’s Office of International Affairs, and Canada’s International Assistance Group for their roles in the case.

Vanguard News